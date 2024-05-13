Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Hysterectomy Amid Cancer Struggle

Olivia Munn is opening up about her cancer journey, revealing that she underwent a "full hysterectomy" and oophorectomy last month in a new profile for Vogue. The Your Friends and Neighbors star, 43, spoke about undergoing her fifth surgery since being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, revealing that after luminal B breast cancer was found in both of her breasts, she learned, "Aggressive cancers need aggressive treatments."

"I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries," Munn shared in the May 12 profile. "Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family."

Munn, who announced in March of this year that she had been battling breast cancer, explained that after undergoing a double mastectomy, doctors informed her she needed to remove certain hormones from her body to avoid her cancer returning. The actress, who shares son Malcolm, 2, with partner John Mulaney, was given the option of taking the medication Lupron, which left her with "next-level, debilitating exhaustion," or undergoing another surgery.

"I did have one real moment of panic," she shared. "A real breakdown. Because it's just so strange when you've been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you're ovulating, and all of a sudden it's gone."

Munne also decided to freeze her eggs before her hysterectomy so that she and Mulaney, 41, could grow their family. The Newsroom alum has previously frozen her eggs at ages 33 and 39. "It's interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked," she explained. "As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month."

She continued, "After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation." After the latest egg retrieval, Munn and Mulaney were able to make two "healthy embryos."

"John and I just started crying," Munn recalled of getting the news. "It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing."