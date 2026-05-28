Rihanna Responds to Bravo Star Begging for New Music as Polymarket Takes Odds

Rihanna is responding to a famous fan lamenting the fact that she hasn’t released new music in a decade.

The 38-year-old superstar heard Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose’s plea for new music this week on Instagram. Rose, 39, shared a video on her Instagram Stories saying, “I’m just sitting here getting some work done, feeling kind of sad and sorry for myself because I just realized that we still haven’t had any new music from Rihanna. My favorite, my girl, my queen. Still no new music.”

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“I’m feeling really sorry for myself because I just listened to her entire playlist, and I want more,” Rose said in the since-expired video.

Rihanna, who is a huge Bravo fan, quickly clocked Rose’s comment. On Tuesday, she reposted the video and wrote, “I feel ATTACKED!!!!” adding several laughing emojis to make it clear she was joking.

Rihanna hasn’t released a studio album since Anti in January 2016, a fact that is commonly bemoaned among her fans. A source told Us Weekly in January 2026 that she “is, and has been, working on an album.” However, “it’s taken many forms because she’s scrapped a ton of music that she’s made of the years. She basically had an album done at one point, and then she decided to start fresh.”

In fact, Rihanna herself told Entertainment Tonight in 2024, “I have been working on the [new] album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears — with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

She explained in 2023 to British Vogue that she thinks Anti is her best album, which puts a lot of pressure on what she releases next.

“But there’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she said at the time. “It is toxic. It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn’t have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple.”

“I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that. So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

The source told Us Weekly that “at no point has she put [making music] aside completely — not even while pregnant or a new mom.”

Adding that she has “been through so much over the past 10 years,” the source said the mom of three has “a lot of ground to cover” musically. “She wants the album to reflect where she’s at now — not, say, three years ago — but also sound timeless,” the source said. “It’s a tricky balance, but it’s one that she’s determined to figure out.”

In the predictions market scenario “Which artists will release new albums in 2026?” Polymarket traders are giving Rihanna just a 32% chance at releasing new music before the year is over.

Other artists included in the market scenario are Olivia Rodrigo (99%), Beyoncé (61%), Kendrick Lamar (56%), The Weeknd (61%), Justin Bieber (58%), Lana Del Rey (58%) and more.