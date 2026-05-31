Mogul Worth $277B Is the Likeliest New Seattle Seahawks Owner, According to Current Odds

The future of the Seattle Seahawks has remained in question since the team closed out the NFL season by winning Super Bowl 60.

Fans have wondered who would step in and purchase the team. Former owner Paul G. Allen passed away in 2018. His sister Jody has controlled the team, as well as the Portland Trail Blazers, with a directive to ultimately sell and donate the proceeds to charity.

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The team reportedly has multiple suitors, but Polymarket points to one specific billionaire as the most likely option. The predictive market has highlighted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Polymarket gives Bezos a 21% chance to purchase the Seattle Seahawks, a team with two Super Bowl titles. He leads a list of rather wealthy individuals.

John Stanton is the second man on the list with a 17% chance. to purchase the Seahawks. He already has ties to the area’s sports fans as the owner of the Mariners.

Meta platforms chairman Mark Zuckerberg sits on Polymarket’s list with a 12% chance to purchase the team.

The list of potential suitors also includes Oracle Corporation founder Larry Ellison, former Apple CEO Tim Cook, and rapper Macklemore.

One intriguing but very unrealistic option is Marshawn Lynch. The former NFL player known as Beast Mode won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and he delivered countless big plays.

However, Lynch is more of a Bay Area guy after being born in Oakland and attending the University of California. He also played for his hometown Raiders before the team picked up and left for Las Vegas.

The other reason that Lynch is a less realistic option is the amount of capital required to purchase the NFL franchise. ESPN spoke with sources who said that it would be between $7-8 billion. Lynch earned just over $56 million during his NFL career.