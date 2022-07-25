JoJo Siwa Calls Candace Cameron Bure 'Rudest' Celebrity She's Met

JoJo Siwa didn't have the best interaction with one particular Fuller House star. On TikTok, Siwa let it clip that Candace Cameron Bure is the "rudest" celebrity that she's ever met, per Page Six. She also shared who the "nicest" celebrity that she's ever met is, naming Miley Cyrus.

On Sunday, Siwa posted a now-viral TikTok in which she shed light on some of her interactions with fellow celebrities. In the video, Siwa quickly flashed images of celebs to share her answers. One of the biggest revelations in the clip was who the So You Think You Can Dance judge named as the "rudest" celebrity that she's ever met. To reveal the celeb's identity, Siwa showed a photo on her phone of Bure.

Siwa did not share any further details about her interaction with Bure, including when the two met. But, Page Six did note that the Dance Moms alum attended the Fuller House premiere in 2016. The two have also both competed on Dancing With the Stars during separate seasons. Aside from sharing who the "rudest" celebrity was that she's ever met, she also shared the "nicest" — Cyrus.

As for her celebrity crush, Siwa named Zendaya. She also called Elton John the "coolest" celebrity that she's ever met and said that Spongebob Squarepants did her "dirty." The DWTS alum captioned her video by writing, "Pool day = exposed." Siwa has chronicled meeting Cyrus in the past, and it's no surprise that she named her as one of the "nicest" people that she's met in the entertainment industry. In May 2020, Siwa told her fans that she met Cyrus and said that the Hannah Montana star is the reason why she wanted to get into the business herself.

"She is obviously why I'm doing what I'm doing today. I mean, I was obsessed with Hannah Montana from such a young age and, you know, you never know what someone's going to be like in person and when they turn out to be so amazing, it's just incredible," Siwa told Access Hollywood, adding that Cyrus is "the best human on Earth." In addition to speaking to the outlet, she also chronicled their meeting on social media, "Today I met Miley and had the best conversation of my life with her. This is a day that I never thought would happen, and now a day that I will never forget. @mileycyrus you are a golden human and I'm so happy that I met you and you we're so nice! Thank you for being you, you turned my life around today. I love you."