Watch JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure's 2019 Talk Show Exchange Before Feud

One of the most unexpected celebrity feuds arose on Sunday when JoJo Siwa named former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met. Bure even kept it going, publishing a cryptic Bible verse on Instagram Monday. The situation left fans trying to figure out when they crossed paths. Fans can see them interact on camera during a 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In December 2019, Siwa, 19, and Bure, 46, were both guests on Clarkson's show, Us Weekly points out. They engaged in seemingly innocent celebrity talk show banter, with Clarkson leading a discussion about Christmas decorations. Bure said she kept a "simple and elegant" aesthetic at her house during the holiday. Siwa said her approach to Christmas decorations was very different, including a "Grinch tree," a "flamingo tree," and a "rainbow room."

Although they have very different styles for Christmas decorations, Bure jokingly said she needs to film her next Hallmark Channel Christmas movie at Siwa's house. Siwa then gave Bure a glitzy bow, which Bure tried on. "Looks beautiful," Bure said.

The surprising Siwa-Bure feud began on Sunday when Siwa shared a TikTok video answering questions about celebrities she has met. She showed a photo of Bure when asked who was the "rudest" celebrity she met. Miley Cyrus was the "nicest" celebrity, while Elton John was the "coolest." Spongebob Squarepants, who is fictional, was the celebrity who did her "dirty."

Bure appeared to respond to the TikTok clip. On Monday, she shared the Bible verse Isaiah 26:4 on her Instagram Story. "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock," the verse reads. Aside from their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Siwa and Bure crossed paths at the 2016 red carpet premiere of Netflix's Fuller House. They also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, but in different seasons.

As for the strange Spongebob reference in Siwa's TikTok clip, that appears to be a reference to a drama involving Nickelodeon and her movie The J Team. In September 2021, Siwa claimed Spongebob's network would not let her perform songs from her movie at the time. She was also not invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in April. The production told Variety Siwa's absence was an "honest mistake" as they tried to keep audience size to a minimum for COVID safety protocols.