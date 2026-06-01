How Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Rumored Romance Began

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been making headlines amid their rumored romance — but fans want to know how their relationship turned romantic in the first place.

The two, who reportedly have been friendly for years, have been seen together in public a few times this spring. Turns out, their relationship reportedly began dating in February — and at the behest of a family member.

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“They were an item as far back as early February, so it’s been a while,” a source told The Daily Mail in April. “It helps that they have both been in Los Angeles a lot for the past couple of months, it has really given them time to bond.”

The two reportedly got together thanks to a little pushing from Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who, with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, was running in the same social circles as Elordi.

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“Kylie was around Jacob a lot during Timothée’s award season marathon because Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein and Timothée was nominated for Marty Supreme,” the source said.

“Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already.”

The source added that Kendall “was not sure if she wanted to keep [Elordi] in the friend zone or not,” but that Kylie pushed for more.

“Kylie is the alpha sister and pushed Kenny to start a romance with Jacob because she wanted to set up double dates with Timothée,” the source said. “She thought it would be fun if she and Timothée and Kenny and Jacob all hung out together.”

Kendall appears to have gotten her wish, as the foursome were spotted while driving on the streets of Los Angeles together in May.

Apparently, some of the earlier dates between Kendall and Elordi took place at Kendall’s home near Beverly Hills. “Kenny’s house is where all the parties happen, a lot of action there, so the four of them got close there,” the source said. “And Kenny found out she just clicked with Jacob… there was chemistry.”

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Kendall and Elordi currently hold a 42% chance on Polymarket of confirming their relationship by the end of the month. Even if they appear to be officially dating, fans aren’t getting their hope up for an official confirmation. Kendall was notoriously private in her previous relationships with Devin Booker and Bad Bunny, and Elordi and his ex-gilfriend Olivia Jade rarely made official confirmations throughout their rocky relationship.

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