Candace Cameron Bure Addresses JoJo Siwa Calling Her 'Rudest' Celebrity She's Met

Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa are all good after the Dance Moms alum, 19, called out the Fuller House star, 46, as the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever encountered in a viral TikTok. Cameron Bure took to Instagram Monday to address the rumors about their previous interaction after Siwa's TikTok quickly flashed a picture of the Hallmark Channel star when asked to name the rudest celebrity she'd ever met.

In a video shared to Instagram Monday, Candace Bure said at first she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from." Reaching out to Siwa, the two had a "great conversation," the actress said, in which Siwa allegedly said she didn't know the "silly TikTok trend" she participated in would go viral and "didn't think it was a big deal."

Cameron Bure disagreed. "Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" she recalled of the conversation. When it came to the reason behind the "rudest" moniker the Full House star said Siwa "felt bad" because it was "so silly."

"But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet," Cameron Bure recounted. "I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

Siwa reportedly added, "You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11." Cameron Bure completely understood, however. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" she reportedly said. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

"Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out." Cameron Bure continued, before concluding her video with a lesson she took from the situation: "No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."

In the end, the two have no bad blood. "We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," said Cameron Bure. "She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama. That's the tea."