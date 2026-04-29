Tristan Thompson Moves to Place Brother Under Conservatorship

Tristan Thompson is doing what he can to protect his disabled younger brother. The NBA player has filed a motion to become his brother Amari’s official conservator under a conservatorship, TMZ reports.

Thompson previously had Amari under a guardianship. He now wants a conservator appointed to be in control of Amari’s records, to give medical consent, and make educational decisions, as well as control of Amari’s sexual contacts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The brothers’ mother died unexpectedly in 2023, leaving Thompson to take over control. In the documents, the basketball staple explained their father, Trevor Thompson, has been absent for over a decade. He said their mother Andrea had sole custody of Amari, and Trevor failed to pay child support, having not been in contact with Amari since 2014.

Amari has a severe form of epilepsy, which is known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). The condition causes multiple daily seizures and requires round-the-clock care, which Thompson’s ex, Khloé Kardashian, assists in.

In an episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the Good American founder gushed about having Amari as part of her large family, noting, “We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that.”

Despite no longer being romantically involved Thompson, Kardashian explained she remained close to his mother and helped her with Amari’s needs. As for why she opted to take on a caregiver role, she explained on the podcast: “Tristan is in the NBA, and he is in a different state literally every other day or every few days, and it’s just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes. Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has. So Amari stays in L.A. with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it’s not good that he travels.”

In the documents, Thompson explains that his brother “suffers from an intellectual disability and developmental delay and is unable to take care of his personal needs,” per the filing. He adds that Amari is “unable to live independently and relies on” Tristan to take care of him. Additionally, Amari is “unable to handle any financial transactions.” Per the request, Amari “does not object to the proposed conservator” and “does not wish to contest the establishment of a conservatorship,” PEOPLE reports.