Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa's Beef, Explained

Sunday, July 25 is a day that will live in celebrity history because it's the day one of the most unexpected feuds between famous people began. That day, JoJo Siwa posted a TikTok clip suggesting Full House star Candace Cameron Bure was the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met. But when did they meet? How did this all start? How did Bure respond? All those questions will be answered in our deep dive into this feud. Siwa, 19, shot to fame on Lifetime's Dance Moms and has become one of the most-followed celebrities on social media. Her TikTok video calling Bure rude reached 20.7 million views and Siwa has 42.4 million followers on the platform. Siwa has competed in Celebrity Family Feud, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer. She also starred in her own Nickelodeon movie, The J Team. Bure, 46, is best known for playing D.J. Tanner on Full House and the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. She is also one of the most prolific Hallmark Channel movie stars, appearing in dozens of films for the channel. Bure, the younger sister of Kirk Cameron, also served as a co-host on The View briefly. In April, Bure signed a new deal to make movies for GAC Family. Scroll on to see how these two very different stars wound up in a strange feud that could only happen in 2022.

How did they meet? When news surfaced that Siwa thought Bure was "rude" to her, it didn't make sense to many who didn't know where they met. Siwa attended the Fuller House premiere in 2016. There are no photos of the two posing for red carpet cameras, but Bure claims she did meet Siwa then. They also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, but in different seasons. The only known public interaction between the two came in December 2019 when they were guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show together by coincidence. They seemed cordial with one another as they talked with Clarkson about their Christmas decorations. Siwa favored a more glitzy look and presented Bure with a bow, which Bure tried on.

How did this start? @itsjojosiwa Pool day = exposed hahahha ♬ stir fry sped up – speed songs The feud began on July 25 when Siwa shared a TikTok clip in which she answered quick questions about celebrities she met. As the caption "rudest celebrity I've met" came on the screen, Siwa showed a picture of Bure on her phone. She went on to consider Miley Cyrus the "nicest" celebrity she's met and Elton John the "coolest." Siwa also called Spongebob Squarepants the one celebrity who did her "dirty," which appears to be a reference to her not being invited to the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and not being allowed to perform songs from The J Team on tour.

Candace Cameron Bure's first cryptic response (Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Bure's first response was a cryptic Instagram Story post. She shared the Bible verse, "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock," from Isaiah 26:4. The post was a place-holder response, as Bure shared a longer statement on July 26.

Candace Cameron Bure explains the feud View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) Bure finally explained the origins of the feud in her Instagram video on July 26. Bure said she was "shocked" the first time she heard about this. She claims she had a conversation with Siwa in which Siwa said she didn't know her participation in a "silly TikTok trend" would go viral. Siwa "didn't think it was a big deal," she told Bure. According to Bure, Siwa told her she was "super nice" when they met on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Siwa "felt bad" about referring to her as the "rudest" celebrity she's met, Bure recalled of their conversation. Siwa told Bure she thought the actress was rude when Bure didn't pose for a picture with her at the Fuller House premiere. "You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11," Siwa told Bure, the actress recalled. Bure said she apologized to Siwa. "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out," Bure said she told Siwa. "No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."

There is no bad blood between the two now (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) At the end of her Instagram video, Bure said the phone conversation ironed out any differences between them and all is good now. "We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I've always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career," said Bure. "She said she still loves watching Full House and watches it to fall asleep and it's a comfort show for her so we had all the feels and it was all good, and there's no drama. That's the tea."