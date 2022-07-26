Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cryptic Post After JoJo Siwa Calls Her Rudest Celebrity She's Met

Candace Cameron Bure has seemingly responded to her newfound drama with Jojo Siwa. Just a day after Siwa crowned Bure the "rudest" celebrity she has ever met, the Full House alum took to social media on Monday with a cryptic post that some believe may have been a response to Siwa's now viral video.

On Monday, Bure took to her Instagram Story, raising plenty of eyebrows as she posted a Bible verse attributed to Isiah 26:4. The quote read, "Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock." Although the message did not reference Siwa, the post came just a day after the buzz surrounding the two stars was sparked when Siwa opted to take part in a TikTok challenge over the weekend that required her to label her interactions with various celebrities.

In the Sunday, July 24 video, captioned, "Pool day = exposed hahaha," the young dancer, singer, and YouTube personality turned her phone to very briefly reveal an image of Bure as the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met, though she did not share any further details about why she opted to choose the actress for that unsavory title. Although Bure and Siwa have not starred alongside one another in any projects, they did both compete on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, albeit on different seasons. Siwa also attended the premiere of Full House spin-off Fuller House, the Netflix original Bure starred in, in 2016. Bure was also a celebrity guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, bringing gifts for everyone on set, including Siwa, who received cookie cutters and some recipes.

Elsewhere in the video, Siwa dubbed Miley Cyrus the "nicest" celebrity she's ever met, Elton John as the "coolest," and Zendaya as her celebrity crush. Bure, however, wasn't the only one to get some shade thrown at them, with Siwa flashing a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants as the "celebrity that did me dirty." Although it doesn't appear that Siwa has any real beef with the beloved cartoon character, she does have some history with Nickelodeon, the home of SpongeBob.

In September 2021, Siwa revealed that Nickelodeon will not let her perform her own songs from her movie The J Team on tour, writing in a post at the time, "my movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)... Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

The drama continued in April when Siwa said she wasn't invited to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, explaining to fans in a video, "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite. I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go." In a statement to Variety at the time, a production source explained Siwa's absence as "a simple mistake," citing "a much reduced audience size due to COVID protocols."