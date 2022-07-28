JoJo Siwa Addresses Cameron Candace Bure TikTok Drama

JoJo Siwa is telling her side of the story after her unexpected feud with Candace Cameron Bure. After dubbing the Full House star the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a viral TikTok trend, the Dance Moms alum revealed what went down eight years prior when she was just 11 years old.

"You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," Siwa, now 19, said Tuesday in a video published by Page Six. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her." She continued that despite having a bad experience with Cameron Bure doesn't mean the actress is an "awful human" altogether.

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean she's the worst human ever," the former Nickelodeon star explained. "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me." Cameron Bure had previously addressed the TikTok in her own video shared to Instagram Tuesday, saying she had spoken on the phone with Siwa.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why [the TikTok] just wasn't a big deal to her," the GAC Family actress, 46 said. Despite unintentionally offending Siwa during her pre-teen years, Cameron Bure said she still felt bad for how everything went down.

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" said Cameron Bure, adding, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!" Though Siwa told the sitcom actress that their encounter years prior was "seriously not a big deal," Cameron Bure replied, "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out." In the end, the Fuller House actress reminded, "No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."