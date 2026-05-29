Charli XCX Makes Business Move as Polymarket Bettors Await New Album Details

As Charli XCX fans hold their breath hoping for another Brat summer, the pop music star is branching out in her career.

Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is partnering with Nothing, a London-based technology brand known for its minimalist approach to electronics, as their first global brand ambassador.

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“When I’m creating, I’m always thinking about how my work will be experienced out in the world and I love how Nothing headphones sound and are designed,” she said in a statement earlier this month. “Its ethos of prioritising creatives is really something I look for when working with a partner.”

In addition to being a brand ambassador, she’s also a stakeholder in Nothing, further deepening her ties to the brand.

As the artist diversifies her portfolio, however, fans are clamoring for new music — especially after she released the new single “Rock Music” in early May. Fans are hoping that it’s the lead single on her next album.

She even confirmed to British Vogue that her follow-up to 2024’s Brat is on its way. “I think the dance floor is dead,” she told Pitchfork, “so now we’re making rock music.”

British Vogue describes the new album as guitar-forward and without her distinctive Auto-Tune. “We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny,” she said.

Although fans are still no closer to learning when the new Charli XCX album will come out, many are placing bets that it will be sometime this summer. In a Polymarket scenario titled “Will Charli XCX announce a new album by July 31?” bettors give her an 86% chance of doing so. A different Polymarket scenario asking if she will actually release an album by the end of July is also optimistic, giving her a 73% chance.

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Though fans will have to wait and see, the odds are in their favor for new Charli XCX music sometime in the near future.

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