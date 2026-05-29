Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite at ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere as Polymarket Takes Odds on Movie

Buzz and Woody are back together!

Tim Allen and Tom Hanks reunited this week at the Toy Story 5 premiere in London. The longtime co-stars and friends walked the red carpet on Thursday, channeling their iconic characters once more.

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LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the “Toy Story 5” UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

They posed playfully together as well as with life-size versions of Buzz Lightyear and Woody. They even posed for a few photos with other cast members, including Joan Cusack and Greta Lee, as well as writer-director Andrew Stanton and producer Lindsey Collins.

Cusack, who plays Jessie in the Pixar movies, hadn’t made a red carpet appearance in more than decade before Thursday’s big event celebrating the fifth Toy Story film. She wore a chic white dress shirt tucked into a long floor-length skirt.

On the red carpet, Allen and Hanks talked about their longstanding friendship. “Tom and I go out to lunch a lot, and if we’re ever talking in a group, people come up — no matter what age group. We started this 30 years ago,” Allen said to The Canadian Press.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: (L-R) the “Toy Story 5” UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“Some of them could be our neighbors and others have come from the other side of the planet,” Hanks explained. “They can’t quite fathom that Woody and Buzz are having spaghetti together in the same place that they’re having spaghetti.”

Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19. “This time it’s Toy meets Tech,” reads an official synopsis. “Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today…electronics!”

As for how the movie will fare with fans and critics, the prediction market is unclear. In the new Polymarket scenario predicting the Toy Story 5 Rotten Tomatoes score, only a few bets have been made, but 82% of bettors think it will be at least equal to 75. The market will likely get clearer as fans see more press, teasers and general buildup surrounding the movie.

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Hanks told The Hollywood Reporter that Toy Story 5 features one of the most heartbreaking scenes he’s seen throughout the franchise.

“These movies, they end up speaking [to] and puts in words [and] stuff that everybody is thinking anyway,” he said about Disney taking on tech. “There’s one of the most heartbreaking scenes I’ve ever seen in any of the Toy Story movies — when that little girl is getting her feelings hurt by what other people are texting about her, and she doesn’t understand why. She doesn’t know what she did wrong, but it hurts, and that is a very prescient thing to have in a motion picture today about little kids and toys, don’t you think?”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 28: Woody, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Buzz Lightyear attend the “Toy Story 5” UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Toy Story 5 will open in theaters starting June 19.

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