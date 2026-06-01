Another James Bond Hopeful Gets Married

May was a popular month for nuptials for not just one but two of the actors rumored to be on the shortlist to play the next James Bond!

Callum Turner, who is currently the favorite in the predictions market to be the next Bond, married pop music superstar Dua Lipa on Sunday in London. The actor, 36, and the singer, 30, were joined by a small group of loved ones at the intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Towne Hall in London, The Daily Mail and The Sun report, just weeks after Harris Dickinson also tied the knot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lipa wore a chic white suit dress by Schiaparelli couture, Vogue reports. She wore matching gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes as well as an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Turner wore a navy suit and tie. The two were photographed grinning walking down the town hall steps following the ceremony as their family and friends threw confetti onto the newlyweds.

A staffer told The Sun that the guest list was short. “There was her mother, grandmother, not a lot of guests, maybe seven or eight people,” he said. “It all happened very fast. In and out, job done.”

The ceremony officially making them a married couple comes ahead of their second wedding — a lavish three-day event in Sicily. The Sun reports that the guest list for that event looks a bit different and includes celebrities like Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Elton John, whom Lipa collaborated with on the 2021 song “Cold Heart,” is rumored to perform.

“They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza,” a source told the outlet.

Turner and Lipa confirmed their engagement in June 2025 after weeks of speculation, with Lipa saying at the time that she hoped to tie the knot after completing her world tour. They first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 when they attended the afterparty of Turner’s film Masters of Air together in London. They went Instagram official in July 2024.

The nuptials come just a few weeks after fellow Bond hopeful Harris Dickinson married his longtime love, singer-songwriter Rose Gray, in a low-key ceremony in London. The two, who are childhood sweethearts, said “I do” on Wednesday, May 13. Dickinson is poised to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars after landing the role of John Lennon in the Sam Mendes-directed four-film series about The Beatles. He’ll star alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

Wedding festivities aside, Turner is preparing for his latest movie, For One Night Only, to release later this summer. His press from the wedding and the rom-com could keep him atop the Polymarket odds of becoming the next Bond. In one scenario on the predictions market platform, he holds a 46% chance at being announced the next 007 by the end of the year. That’s leaps and bounds above actors like Dickinson, James Norton, Tom Hardy and others, who all currently hold 5% odds.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings *Offer for first time users only Claim Offer From Polymarket

Will Turner’s big summer help him land the role of James Bond? Fans will have to wait to find out.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.