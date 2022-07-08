Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Reveals How Her Famous Mom Affects Her Career

Most celebrity kids will at least attempt to follow in their parents' entertainment career footsteps, and Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha is no different. Bure is a 23-year-old singer and actress. Her mother gained notoriety while playing DJ Tanner on Full House for nine seasons, and has gone on to become a staple in Hallmark movies over the years. Natasha is in-demand in the world of film and TV right now, and she's dispelling rumors that she lands gigs because of who her mother is. "A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all, that it's from her," Natasha said in a recent chat with Today. "Or it's given to me or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite."

Natasha and her mother have played alongside her mom in films like Switched for Christmas and Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder. She says she has to prove herself to casting execs in order to get the part. "I work hard for everything that I do, and I'm out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true," she continued. "So I think that's one misconception that's a little bit frustrating to see."

And as most actors will tell you, Natasha says it's not an easy road. "It's a struggle. I am honestly just like every other person out there and I'm just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work," she explained. "It's difficult, for sure. I grind, but I'm grateful for any opportunity that I get and I'm just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be."

The young starlet gave some insight into growing up as an actor's daughter, and she says it's not the glitz and glamour as many believe it is. Her father is 10-season NHL veteran Valeri Bure. "Honestly, my childhood was very normal," she insisted. "My parents really just kept it chill."