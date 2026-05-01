‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Reveals Surprising Residual Check 30 Years Later

Full House star Jodie Sweetin is revealing her residual checks from the TGIF sitcom 30 years later.

The actress portrayed middle Tanner daughter Stephanie in both the ABC sitcom and its Netflix revival.

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While appearing on the April 21 episode of The McBride Rewind podcast, Sweetin looked back at her life and career, particularly Full House. The series ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, capping at nearly 200 episodes. While there aren’t too many reruns of it on TV anymore, it is still streaming on HBO Max, and is still a favorite among fans, young and old. Host Josh McBride asked Sweetin if she still gets good residual checks, even over 30 years after the show ended. Unfortunately, she said, “not anymore.”

Michael Yarish/Netflix

“I got a one-cent check the other day,” Sweetin shared. “There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all on streaming. Nobody gets paid for that. People are like, ‘Oh, but you get the residuals.’ Maybe like the first run of syndication, sure, my 20s, there would be money, but not reliable. You don’t know how much it’s going to be or how often they’re going to run the show.”

The Jane Mysteries star went on to explain that the residuals aren’t reliable because of the uncertainty of syndication. While people think she lives an extravagant life, she drives her used 2023 Hyundai Sonata that she loves, she rents her house, and she has credit cards that are maxed out. And she lives a normal life.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MARY-KATE/ASHLEY OLSEN;JODIE SWEETIN;BOB SAGET;DAVE COULIER

“There’s moments when you’re like, ‘This is going well.’ And there’s some times when you’re like, ‘I need a day job,’” Sweetin concluded. As previously mentioned, Full House used to be syndicated quite a lot, especially on the late-night Nick@Nite block on Nickelodeon. The show doesn’t seem to be in syndication anymore, all thanks to streaming, which has seemingly harmed the residual checks the cast gets.

Meanwhile, Sweetin has remained busy in recent years. On the acting side, she led Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ The Jane Mysteries film series, starring in four movies between 2023 and 2024. For Lifetime, she can most recently be seen in 2025’s Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life, and for Great American Family, she starred in 2024’s Love’s Second Act. Additionally, Sweetin and Full House co-star Andrea Barber have been hosting the rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos! since 2023.