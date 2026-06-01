Alex Cooper and Alix Earle Feud, Explained

Alex Cooper and Alix Earle have been making headlines, but it can be hard to parse through the drama.

The two women started off as friends — or at least amicable coworkers — then spiraled into sending passive aggressive messages back and forth via social media following a public fallout. Just when the back-and-forth started to get interesting, fans were hit with weeks of silence from both sides. Oh, and throw in a pregnancy announcement for good measure.

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Will they make up? Will they ever actually air the dirty laundry? Is it all a ruse for a reality TV show? Continue reading for a timeline of their feud.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Madeline Angy, Alex Cooper and Alix Earle attend an ‘Unwell’ fan screening at the Paris Theater on September 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

August 2023: Alex Cooper Signs Alix Earle to Unwell Network

It all started when Cooper, the host of mega popular podcast Call Her Daddy, launched her Unwell media network and signed Earle, an influencer, as a talent acquisition. In September 2023, Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, officially premiered under Unwell.

February 2025: Alex Cooper Drops Alix Earle From Unwell Network

After a year-and-a-half of Earle podcasting for Unwell, rumors of tensions between the two women arose when Earle did not attend the Unwell Super Bowl party in New Orleans despite being in town. Before the end of the month, Variety reported that Unwell had dropped Hot Mess and even “renounced all rights” to the podcast so “Earle can freely explore future opportunities.”

For her part, Earle said in a TikTok video, “I also have no idea what’s going on.”

March 2025: Alix Earle Addresses Unwell Exit

A month later, Earle announced that the podcast was on hiatus and that she’d be pivoting to vlogging. “I don’t really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can’t get into the details of it all right now, but I’ve loved it so, so much, and I’m really proud of what I built with the podcast,” she said in a TikTok video.

Cooper said on her own TikTok that Earle’s decision not to continue podcasting was not because of Unwell. “I see ur comments. Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. Idk why she can’t/what’s going on. Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP,” her photo post reads.

August 2025: Alix Earle Hints at Drama

After telling WSJ Magazine in May 2025 that things “behind the scenes” were “a little bit of a hot mess” and that she wanted to bring her podcast back, Earle started to escalate the drama in August 2025.

She shared a TikTok video saying, “My Co-Star told me that I can start s— today. I mean, is this my time that I’ve been waiting for to go? It’s like, I have so much information. We could go.”

A commenter wrote, “yes tell us what happened with alex cooper thank you,” to which Earle replied, “how much time do you have.”

October 2025: Alex Cooper Seemingly Shades Alix Earle

A few months later, Cooper captioned an Instagram post promoting an Unwell Vegas event, “How much time do you have? Cause we could go all night.” The video was set to “Circus” by Britney Spears, a song Earle had danced to the month before on Dancing With the Stars.

April 2026: Alix Earle Directly Calls Out Alex Cooper, Who Retaliates

From there, things start to explode. In April 2026, Earle reposted a TikTok video from TheBravoMom criticizing Cooper, calling her “so awful” and saying she is “profiting off of women’s heartaches and failures.”

Cooper reacted on her own TikTok account, tagging Earle in the caption. “I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time, and honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this, but I am obviously seeing the videos, I’m getting tagged, I see the DMs, I see the comments, so at this point it just feels long overdue,” Cooper prefaced her video. “Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and commenting on things. I got to call you out here. You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you got to say about me. There’s no NDA, no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself.”

“What’s the beef?” Cooper continued. “‘Cause I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s— going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened, and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

Earle reposted the video and commented, “Okay on it!!”

Since then, not much has come of the drama directly, though an April report from Bloomberg accused Cooper’s company, Trending, of a culture of workplace toxicity. Per the report, staff have threatened to quit or walk off the job due to Cooper’s husband Matt Kaplan allegedly yelling and berating crew and staff members.

In May, Cooper announced that she and Kaplan are expecting their first child together.

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Since the beef between Cooper and Earle has not escalated further, some fans are speculating that it may all be fodder for Earle’s reality show, which is set to launch sometime in 2026 on Netflix, or if perhaps it’s PR for Earle to potentially re-join Unwell. In fact, Polymarket is taking bets on whether Earle will appear on Call Her Daddy by the end of the year.

The odds aren’t horrible, with traders currently giving it a 34% chance of happening. That number has fallen a bit from 52% in April when the market first opened, but is a far cry from its lowest point of 20%.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see how the drama resolves.

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