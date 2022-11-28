Tom Holland and Zendaya Reportedly Ready to Take Big Step in Relationship

Tom Holland and Zandaya's relationship is reportedly heating up. The two Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are at a "serious" point in their year-long romance, a source recently told Us Weekly. The report comes a month after Holland and Zendaya, both 26, were seen on a date in Paris.

Holland and Zendaya seem "serious and permanent," an insider told Us Weekly on Nov. 23. "They're both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together," the source explained. This report later inspired fans to speculate that Holland and Zendaya may be getting married soon (or already are), but there hasn't been any public evidence to suggest that.

Zendaya and Holland met while making Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Once the movie opened, there was immediate speculation that the two were dating off-screen, but nothing was confirmed until they were seen kissing in July 2021. In June, Zendaya wished Holland a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him the "one who makes me the happiest." Then in early October, PEOPLE published photos of the couple holding hands at the Louvre in Paris.

Although the two are among the most popular young stars working in Hollywood today, Holland and Zandaya have been mostly successful at keeping their relationship private. "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," Holland told GQ in November. "I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya also told GQ of their relationship. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the latest Spider-Man movies, with Zendaya starring as Peter's love interest MJ. It is unclear if Holland, Zendaya, and their co-stars will reunite for a fourth Spider-Man film. Holland is now working on the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. Zendaya has won two Emmys for playing Rue on HBO's Euphoria and also plays Chani in Dune: Part Two.