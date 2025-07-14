Husband of ‘GMA’ Favorite Hits Back at Fans Begging for Family Updates: ‘You’re Not Invited’

Ginger Zee‘s husband, Ben Aaron, is keeping his work life and family life separate, even if that’s not what fans want to hear.

In a fiery Instagram video on Wednesday, July 2, the journalist addressed ongoing prying into his home life with the Good Morning America meteorologist and their two sons, Adrian and Miles, candidly telling his followers that they are “not invited” into his personal life.

“People keep asking me why I don’t post as much on Instagram. I hate Instagram,” Aaron began the clip. “This Instagram account, my Instagram account, is dedicated to the stories that I do for television.”

Aaron went on to explain to his 125,000 followers that those expecting glimpses into his home life will be disappointed. Rather, he said, his followers can expect “these very long, very in-depth stories that have no business being on any form of social media. About people and places blah, blah, blah. Those are the things you’re going to get on this Instagram. Stories that you probably won’t watch.”

“But you know what? You’re not going to get date night photos with my wife. You’re not going to get pictures of my kids. You’re not going to get all of the personal stuff, because that’s my personal life, and you’re not invited into that,” he continued. “So, enjoy these large, eight-minute stories about things you probably won’t want to watch… So, just see this as the Instagram page of low expectations and incredible disappointment. Thanks for the follow.”

Aaron’s video came just weeks after Zee also addressed the intense intrusion from social media after she became the target of numerous rumors. In a Facebook post, the GMA meteorologist wrote, “Fake profiles, false stories about me leaving my job, being pregnant and even going into war zones… this platform seems to be rapidly spiraling down… Is there a way we can make this better and get real info shared as much as the fake stuff?”

Zee issued a similar statement on Instagram. Responding to a fan who asked if any of the social media rumors were true, she blasted them as “straight LIBEL. I’m not pregnant, not leaving GMA, and @benaarontv and I are super. Unfortunately these AI accounts must get money from spreading lies? Please not – if it’s not from me, it’s not true.”

Zee and Aaron have been married since 2014 and share two sons – Adrian, whom they welcomed in December 2015, and Miles, whom they welcomed in February 2018. Although Zee has occasionally offered glimpses into her home life, just like her husband, she has mostly kept her private life private, instead choosing to focus on her work on social media.