Tom Holland Spotted on the Set of ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 in Candid Photos

Tom Holland wasn’t exaggerating when he said that he visited Zendaya on the Euphoria set “at least 30 times” while season 2 was filming. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was recently spotted In some candid behind-the-scenes shots that actor Siyon Foster shared on Instagram this week. In the fourth photo of the slideshow, several main cast members, including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira can be seen, with Zendaya and Holland hanging out in the background.

In an interview with IMDb last month, Holland was asked if he would appear on Euphoria – either as a new character, a cameo or any other role. He responded: “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.” When Zendaya interjected that he should show up as “an Easter egg,” he was more vehement: “I want to be in Euphoria!”

This week, after the Euphoria Season 2 premiere broke records for HBO Max, she didn’t seem to have changed her tune. In a solo interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said: “He supported me through the whole season. [We have] talked about it. You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Euphoria could not be more different than the Spider-Man franchise where Holland and Zendaya met. The show is an explicit depiction of high school students’ experimentation with sex and drugs in all manner of combinations as they navigate their relationships and their traumas together. Zendaya stars as Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict recovering in Season 1 and looking for her place in the world.

Euphoria premiered in June of 2019 and fans have been waiting impatiently for the new season, which finally premiered on Sunday. According to a report by Deadline, it was the “strongest digital premiere performance” for any HBO series since the HBO Max streaming service was launched last year. Euphoria is streaming there now, and another new episode premieres on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.