Tom Holland Undergoes Dramatic Makeover for New Role

Tom Holland does not look like Peter Parker for his next role. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star is in New York City filming the new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, and photos of the actor at work recently surfaced. Holland is seen wearing a full 1970s look, alongside Levon Thurman-Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who also has a role in the series.

The Crowded Room is envisioned as a crime drama anthology series for Apple TV+. The first season is inspired by Daniel Keyes' nonfiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan and written by Akiva Goldsman. Each season will tell a different story about someone who struggled and learned to live with mental illness. Goldman's own life also provides inspiration for the series.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Holland stars as Danny Sullivan, a character loosely based on Billy Milligan. In the late 1970s, Milligan was known as the "Campus Rapist" after he was arrested for three rapes on the Ohio State University campus. His lawyers pleaded insanity, claiming Milligan had two distinct personalities that committed the crimes and he was unaware. Milligan became the first person ever acquitted of a major crime while using this defense. Milligan is the subject of the Netflix documentary series Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan.

The Crowded Room also stars Emmy Rossum, Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs, and Lior Raz. Rossum plays Candy, Danny's mother, even though she is only nine years older than Holland. Seyfried was cast as Rya, a clinical psychologist.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and New Regency Television. Goldmsna, Holland, Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Kornél Mundruczó, and Michael Schaefer are the executive producers. Apple TV+ has not set a premiere date for the series.

Holland, 25, has been inescapable lately thanks to the enormous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third solo Marvel/Sony movie as Spider-Man. He also played the character in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Holland also led Sony's surprise hit Uncharted, based on the video game series. The Crowded Room is his first regular television series role since his performance as Gregory Cromwell in the 2015 U.K. limited series Wolf Hall.