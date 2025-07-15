‘Madam Secretary’ Stars Secretly Marry After 11 Years: Congratulations to Téa Leoni and Tim Daly

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are married after 11 years together.

Leoni, 59, and Daly, 69, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by only their immediate family members, the actress’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE Monday.

Actor Josh Bonzie shared a photo from the couple’s wedding on his Instagram Story that was later reposted on a fan account showing the beautiful bride posing with her bouquet and 26-year-old daughter, West Duchovy.

Tim Daly and Tea Leoni attends the “Accidentally Brave” New York screening at DGA Theater on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

The newlyweds first met in 2014 on the set of their CBS political drama Madam Secretary, in which they played husband and wife Elizabeth and Henry McCord. The show aired for six seasons from 2014 to 2019.

Leoni and Daly started dating shortly after meeting, and after Leoni officially divorced her husband of 17 years, The X-Files star David Duchovny, in August 2014. Leoni and Duchovny share daughter West in addition to son Kyd, 23. Daly is also a father, sharing adult children Sam, 41, and Emelyn, 36, with ex-wife Amy Van Nostrand, to whom he was married from 1982 to 2010.

Leoni and Daly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April 2015.

Tim Daly as Henry McCord and Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord on ‘madam secretary’. (Photo by Mark Schafer/CBS via Getty Images)

In March 2024, Daly called Leoni “a miracle” after a decade together. “I never thought that I would experience something like that at my age and I’d sort of come to terms with maybe being alone or maybe being in some kind of casual thing that wasn’t really too demanding and then we met and it all changed,” he said on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast at the time. “It’s the deepest, most fun, most truly intimate relationship I’ve ever had.”

He continued, “It’s a profound relief to be able to be your entire self and know that someone is not going to blame you or try to change you.”