Zendaya Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After TikTok Sonograms Surface

Zendaya is setting the record straight on one big rumor in particular. As Entertainment Tonight, the Euphoria star responded to a TikTok video that alleged that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. Zendaya issued her statement on Instagram and noted that this is one of the many falsehoods about her personal life that she's had to deal with.

The situation began when a TikTok user posted a video that showcased a doctored version of Zendaya's Instagram to make it look as though she posted a pregnancy announcement. While the video has gone viral across social media, ET noted that it was a case of "Krissing," a prank. "Krissing" involves posting a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to "Lady Marmalade and serves a similar purpose to Rickrolling, another internet prank.

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

Even though the video notes that it's a prank, there were many who ran with the alleged story. Soon enough, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to clarify the situation. She began by writing, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." The Emmy winner continued, "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly." Zendaya and Holland have had to deal with their fair share of rumors amid the course of their relationship. In late 2021, the couple even said that they held off on revealing that they were dating because of this very issue (they went public with their relationship months after paparazzi photos of the pair went viral).

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Holland told GQ. "And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world." The Avengers: Endgame star went on to say that he tries to take a private stance when it comes to his private life, especially because he's in the spotlight. But, when it came to his relationship with Zendaya, he said, "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy." Zendaya had something similar to say in regards to keeping their relationship private.

"It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive," she explained. "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."