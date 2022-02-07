Tom Holland and Zendaya Mark Major Relationship Milestone

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have bought a house together, taking their real-life romance to the next level. According to a report by The Mirror, the two 25-year-old actors purchased a massive 6-bedroom house in London. So far, the couple has not confirmed this news or commented on it.

Holland and Zendaya play the iconic couple Spider-Man and MJ on the big screen, and in 2021 they confirmed that they are dating in real life as well. However, fans may not have suspected that their relationship had progressed enough for them to buy a house together. Their new place reportedly cost about £3 million – the equivalent of over $4 million in the U.S. – and they are settling in. The home is in a wealthy neighborhood where several other celebrities live including Angelina Jolie, David Attenborough and Mick Jagger.

Holland already owns a 3-bedroom apartment in London, while Zendaya has a $4 million house in Los Angeles, California. According to The Mirror, this new 6-bedroom house suspected to be their home together was purchased in Holland’s name early in January of 2022. It’s only four miles from the neighborhood where Holland grew up.

Still, Holland and Zendaya reportedly picked up the keys together, and a source close to them said that they will be moving into the house full time together in the summer. Until then, they have hired a construction company for a renovation that will cost about $334,000. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the insider said. “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room. The plan is for them to move in after renovation is completed, probably late summer.”

The insider noted that the whole neighborhood is bustling now that rumors of Holland Zendaya’s move have spread. They said: “There is definitely a buzz in Richmond now Tom and Zendaya have set up home. It’s great to have them there.”

Holland and Zendaya co-starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home back in December and reignited Marvel Cinematic Universe fervor around the world. Zendaya stars in Euphoria which is airing every Sunday on HBO. Holland stars in Uncharted, which is in theaters now.