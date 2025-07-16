4 Stars Who Announced Baby News This Week and 2 Couples Who Got Married

Love is in the air in Hollywood, because it seems like everyone this past week is either tying the knot or having a baby!

Because we all need a little good news, PopCulture is giving you the rundown on four major stars who shared big baby news this week, as well as two couples who tied the knot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco (Married)

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco tied the knot on July 12 in a stunning Malibu ceremony held at the home of Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson. Caitlyn Jenner was also in attendance at the intimate nuptials, but half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were not present as their brother tied the knot.

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly (Married)

Tim Daly and Tea Leoni attends the “Accidentally Brave” New York screening at DGA Theater on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Actors Tea Leoni and Tim Daly also said “I do” on July 12, marrying in an intimate New York ceremony after 11 years together. The couple first met on the set of Madam Secretary in 2014 and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since then.

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko (Engaged)

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are heading down the aisle next! The Bachelor alum and singer announced their engagement on July 10 with some seriously stunning engagement photos after seven years of dating. “My dream girl said yes to forever…” Kiyoko captioned her Instagram post announcing the news.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey (Birth)

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey shared their own happy news on July 13, revealing that they had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Colette Annalise.

“The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences,” Culpo wrote on her Instagram Story alongside photos from the birth. “As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace. Look at the grip.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker (Pregnant)

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are about to have two under two! The High School Musical alum, who welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband in July, announced on July 12 that she was pregnant with her second child. “Round two,” Hudgens wrote alongside maternity photos with her husband.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero (Pregnant)

Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero attend the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano red carpet at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/FilmMagic)

Gina Rodriguez is also expecting her second child with husband Joe LoCicero. The Jane the Virgin alum revealed that she and her husband of six years were expecting their second baby on the July 11 red carpet of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden before confirming the news on Instagram. “Baby girl coming thru!!! We are so excited for you lil mama,” Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of her bump.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt (Pregnant)

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad! The SNL alum is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who announced the news on Instagram on July 16. “welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned photos from a maternity shoot with her beau.