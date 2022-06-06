2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Why Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Best Kiss' Loss Angered Fans

✖

While Zendaya and Tom Holland did get some love at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, they did lose out on one award that has fans talking. Us Weekly noted that fans aren't happy that Zendaya and Holland did not win the award for Best Kiss. The reason behind their frustration stems from the fact that Jackass Forever's Poopsies, whose real name is Sean McInerney, won the award for his kiss with a snake.

As per tradition, the winners of the Best Kiss award share another smooch during the ceremony. Fans were looking forward to Holland and Zendaya sharing a kiss for their romantic moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the event had other plans. The award went to Poopies, who did end up sharing another kiss with a python on stage.

"This is a dream come true. Huge thanks to MTV. Huge thanks to Jackass and all the boys," Poopies said when he accepted the award. "Being a new cast member is not easy. It's kind of weird being up here, accepting this award alone. Now that I'm a big time movie star, me and the snake broke up. I found a new love, so let's bring her out!" At that point, animal wranglers brought out a 17-foot python snake, prompting shocked reactions from those in the audience. After Poopies gave the creature a kiss, he joked, "I'm so glad that thing did not bite me."

Zendaya and Holland's fans took issue with the Jackass star's win. Not only did they voice their suspicions over the fact that an MTV-produced film won the award, but they also vented about the fact that the kiss itself wasn't between two actors. One fan tweeted, "Tom and Zendaya losing best kiss to that man and a snake is obviously so set up so they could bring out that anaconda." Another wrote, "tom and zendaya losing best kiss to a f—king snake is my villain origin story."

Even though the two stars didn't walk away with the Best Kiss award, they still racked up a couple of wins during the course of the night. Both Zendaya and Holland appeared virtually when Spider-Man: No Way Home won the award for Best Movie. The Euphoria star also shared a speech when she won the award for Best Performance in a Show for her role in the HBO series.