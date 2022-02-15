‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Breaks Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed another box office record this week, as audiences continue to flock to the Sony Pictures movie. The film now holds the number three spot on the domestic highest-grossing films of all-time list. It passed James Cameron’s 2009 epic Avatar based on Tuesday morning estimates.

No Way Home is now up to $760.988 million in North America, according to Sony Pictures, reports Deadline. The movie had a solid Valentine’s Day, adding $1.61 million on Monday alone, which moved just ahead of Avatar‘s $760.5 million total. It only took No Way Home 60 days to reach $760 million, while Avatar needed nine months and a 2010 re-release to reach that mark.

The Tom Holland-starring movie is still behind the top two domestic box office champions, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which earned $936.6 million and $858.3 million, respectively. It only took The Force Awakens 20 days to reach $760 million, while Endgame needed 23 days.

Avatar is still the highest-grossing movie of all time globally, with $2.84 billion. Endgame is in second with $2.79 billion. No Way Home is currently in the sixth slot with $1.8 billion worldwide. It still hasn’t booked a China release date, which would certainly help its chances to move up the chart.

“Though Spider-Man: No Way Home benefits from a much higher average ticket price than Avatar, this does not detract from the enormity of this achievement coming during a pandemic-impacted marketplace,” Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore, told Variety. “It would have been unimaginable just a few months ago to think that the latest Spider-Man film would even have a shot a leapfrogging over Avatar, which has been a mainstay on box office Mt. Olympus for over a decade.”

The Jon Watts-directed No Way Home is the third Sony Spider-Man movie that is part of Marvel Studios’ cinematic universe, with Holland as Spider-Man. The movie also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and features appearances from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles from the previous Spider-Man movies. The events in the film lead into the next MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens on May 6. Sony is also releasing another Spider-Man-related movie, Jared Leto’s Morbius, on April 1. No Way Home also secured an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects, alongside Disney’s MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.