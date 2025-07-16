Pete Davidson and His Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Are Expecting Their First Baby

Pete Davidson is going to be a father. The Saturday Night Live alum and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child together, as announced in Hewitt’s recent Instagram carousel.

She shared a series of photos and videos, one of her getting an ultrasound. Another showed a sonogram of their growing baby, captioning the post, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Sources tell TMZ the baby is due this winter. Both parents-to-be are said to be extremely happy.

The couple was first linked in March. Their relationship progressed quickly. By May, they were living together.

Daily Mail was the first to report they were dating. When they began living together, TMZ reported they were split between Davidson’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they started renting in Brooklyn.

She was previously linked to music producer and Selena Gomez’s future husband, Benny Blanco. Davidson has dated the likes of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. Hewitt was linked to one of Davidson’s fellow SNL alums, Jason Sudeikis.

Davidson and Hewitt have been very public with their romance. She posted photos of herself and Davidson enjoying Scotland, where they attended Dave Navarro’s wedding.

Hewitt gushed about Davidson in an exclusive with PEOPLE this year. “He is so incredible,” she said. “Honestly, best person I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that he’s here tonight.”

Dealing with her endometriosis, she says Davidson has been a huge supporter, explaining he helps her cope with her “painful” symptoms and he’s an understanding partner.

“Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it’s very sweet, and I just eat whatever,” she explained. “I’m like, I will allow myself to eat whatever I want and just snuggle up and watch a movie and get cozy. Everyone deserves a Pete!”