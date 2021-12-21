Tom Holland and Zendaya Were Initially Advised Not to Date, Per ‘Spider-Man’ Producer

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood at the moment. But, if one of the Spider-Man producers had their way, the two wouldn’t be an item at all. As PEOPLE noted, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal originally advised Holland and Zendaya not to date as it could “complicate things.”

PEOPLE noted that the actors who portrayed Peter Parker and MJ in previous films all dated offscreen — scene partners Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst and later Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Pascal didn’t want the newest Peter Parker and MJ to follow in their footsteps. During an interview with The New York Times, Pascal said that she warned Zendaya and Holland not to date while filming the superhero films. While the actors ultimately didn’t take her up on her advice, she did tell them that dating could “complicate things” when it comes to their working relationship.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there – just don’t,” she told the outlet. “Try not to.” Pascal added, “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.” It was speculated back in 2017, the same year that Spider-Man: Homecoming was released, that Zendaya and Holland were dating. However, their coupling wasn’t confirmed until 2021. Even though the news of their relationship officially went public this year, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are committed to keeping their personal lives private.

Earlier this year, both Holland and Zendaya spoke out about how their relationship was confirmed via paparazzi photos before they could share the news themselves. Holland told GQ that they “felt robbed of their privacy” when the photos emerged. He told the publication that the two simply “didn’t want to” share about their relationship and that they wanted to do things on their own terms. As for the former Disney star, she called the situation “weird and confusing and invasive.” Zendaya continued, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”