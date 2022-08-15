Tom Holland Taking 'Mental Health' Break From Social Media

Tom Holland revealed that he is withdrawing from social media for mental health reasons.The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 26, spoke out about how engaging online affects his mental health even though he claims to have deleted the app.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," Holland explained in a video on his Instagram account. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

The British actor returned to social media for a "very, very brief" period "to come on here to talk about @stem4org. Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support – and I'd like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," he wrote as the post's caption.

The Brothers Trust of Stem4Org, a U.K.-based charity dedicated to raising awareness about teenage mental health, was founded with Holland's support.The organization offers four mental health-boosting apps: Calm Harm, Clear Fear, Combined Minds, and Move Mood.

"Asking for help and seeking help isn't something to be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done," he said in the video. "So hopefully, these apps can be your first step toward being happier and healthier."

"So again, thank you for listening. I'm going to disappear from Instagram again. "And to everyone out there, thanks for your love and support. I love you all, and I'll speak to you soon."Among those who praised Holland's post is Justin Bieber, who commented, "Love you man."

Previously, Holland had posted on Instagram on July 1, before his social media hiatus. The actor shared a photo of himself in his latest Brothers Trust T-shirts. In addition to promoting his latest movies and fashion campaign, Holland also used his accounts to show support for Zendaya, frequently leaving comments on her posts.

The couple was the subject of a pregnancy rumor that spread in June, possibly putting Holland off social media. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," the Dune actress posted in response to the false rumor. "Just making stuff up for no reason ... weekly."