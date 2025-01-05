Sophia Bush Finalizes Divorce With Ex Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is finally moving on from her past relationship. While the One Tree Hill alum has been living it up with girlfriend and soccer star Ashlyn Harris, TMZ reports that she has finalized her divorce from Grant Hughes. The two tied the knot in June 2022 in Oklahoma, a year after they got engaged. Bush fied for divorce 13 months later, with a source telling PEOPLE they “continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

A year and a half after filing for divorce, TMZ shared that Bush, 42, and Hughes entered into a confidential settlement on Monday, and the divorce was finalized Friday morning. What kind of settlement was reached is unknown, but Bush no longer has to worry about it. This marks her second divorce. She was previously married to OTH co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005 and split five months after, with the divorce being finalized the following year.

Meanwhile, Bush seems as happy as ever with Harris, 39. She made her first appearance with the soccer star at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Oscars Viewing Party in March 2024, officially coming out as queer the following month. Just a few days later, the two made their red carpet debut at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Despite them not being together for long, that May, there were already engagement rumors flying amid a romantic trip to Paris, which Bush shut down.

The two are still going strong, and even took another trip to the City of Love for the holidays, with the Chicago P.D. vet sharing a series of photos on Instagram. They were even on the campaign trail together for Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election and have done other trips, sponsors, and much more together. While the future is always unknown, it seems like they’re heading into 2025 on a strong note.

This is probably a big weight lifted off of Bush’s shoulders and Hughes’ as well. It’s unknown what their status is as friends now, but since there doesn’t seem to be any information coming out about their settlement, that could be a good thing. At the very least, Bush can be as happy as ever with Harris and continue to live her life, which is always a plus.