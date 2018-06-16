Chad Michael Murray Hits Back at Sophia Bush's ‘Ludicrous’ Remarks About Their Marriage

Chad Michael Murray responded to Sophia Bush's remark about being pressured to marry her One Tree Hill co-star back in 2005.

"This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," a representative for Murray told Us Weekly on Thursday. "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM Wednesday, Bush said she did not really want to marry Murray in 2005. Their marriage lasted only a few months, since Bush filed for an annulment in early 2006, citing fraud. The two divorced in December 2006.

"Everybody's been 22 and stupid," Bush told Cohen. "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do."

Cohen then asked her how she could get talked into marrying Murray.

"Because how do you let everybody down," Bush replied. "And how do you... what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."

Bush told Cohen she and One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton would often joke about the behind-the-scenes drama being more interesting than the onscreen plot.

"I get why you ask, but it's like, people won't let it go," Bush said of the marriage.

Bush later took to Twitter to dismiss her own remarks as nothing more than self-deprecating humor, and accused tabloids of making it into "inappropriate drama."

"When you're taking the piss out of yourself - [because] people can't let the past go & you really wish they would - & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprecation. Don't twist people's words, y'all. If it wasn't clear, I was making fun of MYSELF," Bush wrote.

And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry. https://t.co/K3VkUVP3pk — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 13, 2018

"And if all the years that have passed haven't made it WILDLY clear that we're all grown ups who've become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don't know what to say," she continued. "And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone's feelings, I am sorry."

Bush issued another statement on Twitter, adding, "It would be so lovely to have substantive conversations, which I work my a– off to turn away from typical gossip fodder, be looked at wholly, rather than milled for pull quotes. Not having it."

Gonna go ahead & leave this here in case you missed it in the early morning EST hours. It would be so lovely to have substantive conversations, which I work my ass off to turn away from typical gossip fodder, be looked at wholly, rather than milled for pull quotes. Not having it pic.twitter.com/yXIKE5LlTg — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 14, 2018

While Bush was on Cohen's show, she also addressed the sexual harassment she and other stars faced from One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn on the set. She claimed Schwahn once grabbed her by the back, so she slapped him "f– hard."

After a group of One Tree Hill stars accused Schwahn of sexual harassment, E! Network fired him from The Royals in December.

Bush starred as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. She also played Erin Lindsay on NBC's Chicago P.D. and is the voice of Voyd in Incredibles 2.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC