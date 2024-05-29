Sophia Bush Speaks out Amid Ashlyn Harris Engagement Rumors

Sophia Bush is addressing the "wild" rumors of her engagement to Ashlyn Harris. The One Tree Hill alum, 41, took to her Instagram Story Saturday to shut down speculation that she and the soccer star, 38, had taken their relationship to the next level during a romantic trip to Paris, displaying the bare ring finger on her left hand as she wrote, "I hear the internet is being wild?"

"Y'all I have no 'news' for you," she continued, adding a crying laughing and coffin emoji. Engagement rumors first surfaced for the couple when fans noticed Bush had her left hand concealed in a photo of the two in front of the Eiffel Tower. "But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could??" Bush continued on her Story. "(To be clear you can't because boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I'm just generous like that)."

The actress then shared another photo with Harris, captioning it, "I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her ... I get that it's new for y'all to see me so happy and so embodied. It's new for me too. How lucky am I." Bush also addressed the photo she and Harris took with Beanie Feldstein and Benj Pasek, which featured some suspiciously placed heart emojis over her ring finger.

Posting yet another photo of her bare left hand, Bush joked she would "try to keep the emojis more symmetrical for you all in the future," adding, "I hope TikTok can relax now. Travel on, friends."

Bush and Harris were first linked in October 2023 following their respective splits from Grant Hughes, 42, and Ali Krieger, 39. In April, Bush announced she officially identifies as queer in a personal essay for Glamour. "I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," she wrote. "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Bush gushed, "I finally feel like I can breathe. I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn't realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down."