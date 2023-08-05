'Chicago P.D.' Alum Sophia Bush Files for Divorce

One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush is officially filing for divorce. People reports that just 13 months after tying the knot, Bush and entrepreneur Grant Hughes are splitting up. "Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," a source told the outlet. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

The two got engaged in August 2021 after first being spotted together in May 2020. They officially tied the knot in June 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Just last month, even, Bush celebrated her one-year anniversary on Instagram, saying, "Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband.' Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary." The post has since been deleted.

While it's unknown why Bush and Hughes broke up, it seems it might have been a mutual decision and that they are still friends. Of course, no one truly knows what happened except for the couple, as it's possible they may have drifted apart. The actress did just recently come back home after having to leave her West End production 2:22 A Ghost Story due to catching a virus. There are multiple factors that may have been the cause for the breakup, but as of now, it seems that they are still friends.

The divorce from Grant Hughes marks Sophia Bush's second, after splitting from her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005 after just five months of marriage. Since then, the actress rarely speaks about the relationship, only merely stating they were "two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place," as she said on Watch What Happens Live in 2014.

Bush is keeping pretty busy regardless of a relationship, though, as she's been co-hosting the OTH rewatch podcast Drama Queens with co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Morgan since 2021 and is also the host and producer of Work in Progress. She also has two upcoming movies, Junction and Freedom Hair, which are set to release sometime in 2024. It's definitely heartbreaking knowing that she and Hughes are no longer together, but I have a feeling that she will be just fine. Plus, if they're still friends, at least the divorce wasn't a messy one.