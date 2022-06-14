Sophia Bush Just Got Married

✖

Sophia Bush is officially a married woman! PEOPLE reported that Bush wed her fiancé Grant Hughes in Oklahoma, his home state. The pair reportedly exchanged vows in front of around 250 people at the Philbrook Museum of Art.

E! News reported that there was a notice about Bush and Hughes' wedding that was published in Tulsa's calendar of special events. Per the notice, 250 people were expected to attend the wedding on Saturday at the city's art museum. While the notice was released to the public, the guest list was not. Although, E! News stated that several of Bush's famous friends appeared to be in town for the event, including her former One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jensen Ackles, who co-starred with Morgan on Supernatural, was also seen in Tulsa and the two actors reportedly got tattoos together at Colour Studios.

Few other details have been released about the event. But, E! News did note that a marriage license was issued to Bush and Hughes on June 8. However, according to the Tulsa City County Clerk's Office, it was returned to the court uncompleted. The clerk subsequently issued a duplicate and the pair have been tasked with returning a revised copy to the court by July 8 in order for their marriage to be legal.

Bush and Hughes announced their engagement in August 2021. On Instagram, the Good Sam alum shared that her beau popped the question while they were boating on Lake Como in Italy. She wrote alongside a photo of the special moment, "So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth. My heart. It bursts." Hughes also acknowledged the news with a sweet Instagram post.

"She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite," he wrote. "And our life is that we're building because she said 'Yes' is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love." Bush and Hughes were first linked back in May 2020, during which they were seen holding hands in Malibu, California. As E! News noted, this is the second marriage for Bush, who was previously married to her former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. The pair got a divorce in 2006 after a year of marriage.