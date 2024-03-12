Sophia Bush Makes First Public Appearance With Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris have taken their buzzy romance into the spotlight. The couple, who have been linked since October 2023, made their first public appearance together Sunday at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd annual Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, California.

Inside the star-studded event, the One Tree Hill actress, 41, and retired United States Women's National Soccer Team star, 38, posed for a photo with Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, with Bush sporting a burgundy Marmar Halim gown and Harris rocking a stylish suit.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

Bush and Harris were first romantically linked in October, shortly after their breakups from their respective partners, Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. In August, Bush filed for divorce from Hughes after 13 months of marriage, and in September Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, whom she wed in 2019 after meeting in 2010. The exes are parents to children Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 1.

Harris would go on to defend her relationship with Bush and split from Krieger in November, releasing a lengthy statement on social media denying rumors that she was unfaithful during her marriage. "Several weeks ago, a process that had been ongoing privately for some time became public," Harris wrote about her September divorce filing. "Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly. We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we were making our way through."

As for the infidelity rumors, Harris called them "unbearably painful," and untrue. "People have run with a narrative that's unbearably painful. Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons," she wrote. "And while I understand that the false narratives about why might feel juicer or make a better headline, they are simply not true."

The athlete continued, "Let me be clear, "Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy. Like in many partnerships, there was work in therapy and processing done. None of this happened on a whim. We spent the entire summer working to tackle the separation and divorce steps outlined for us by our therapists, lawyers, and our shared agency."