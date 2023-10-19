Sophia Bush Dating Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris in Wake of Divorce Filing

Sophia Bush is moving on with U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris. The One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes in August after just 13 months of marriage. Sources tell TMZ that the actress and soccer player "are officially a thing." Harris also recently filed for divorce from USWNT star Ali Krieger, but just less than a month ago. The two soccer stars adopted two kids during their four years together.

Meanwhile, a source tells People that Bush and Harris have been "friends for years" and ran "in the same social circles." The pair "went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago. This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters." Harris and Krieger's divorce reportedly began months ago, and "have been living apart since the summer."

Bush married Hughes in a Tulsa wedding in June 2022 after getting engaged in August 2021. They were first spotted together in May 2020, having bonded during COVID after being friends for 10 years. Just this past June, the Chicago P.D. star celebrated her one-year anniversary, but following the divorce, Bush has since deleted the post on Instagram. Her marriage to Hughes was her second one. Bush married her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005, but the two split just after five months.

Harris began dating her former USWNT teammate in 2010. They got engaged in March 2019 and married that December. It's unknown what caused their divorce, but it seems like Harris is just looking to move on. As is Bush. Not much else is known about their relationship, though for now, it's possible they're taking things slow. Their divorces are still a bit fresh. They might just be feeling how things are with one another and trying something new before anything gets too serious.

Neither Sophia Bush nor Ashlyn Harris have addressed the dating rumors on their social media pages, and it's unknown if they ever will. Since it sounds like the relationship is still pretty new, again, they might be waiting to see what it will all be about being doing anything too serious. As long as they are both happy, however, that is all that matters. It may be a bit complicated behind the scenes, depending on how things really ended with Ali Krieger, but the only ones who know what happened are the people who were there. As for now, it's possible a new power couple could be making their way to Hollywood.