Sophia Bush Officially Comes Out Amid Relationship With Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush is coming out as queer. The One Tree Hill alum, 41, opened up about her sexuality in a cover essay for Glamour magazine, explaining that while she's long known her sexuality "exists on a spectrum," she's now embracing the term "queer" to describe herself.

"I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum," Bush wrote. "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I've always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum. Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can't say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Bush explained that her journey of self-discovery has been one filled with introspection and the support of her loved ones. "I finally feel like I can breathe," she continued. "I don't think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn't realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down."

The actress also confirmed her romance with soccer player Ashlyn Harris, 38, which began in the fall of 2023 amid their respective divorces – Bush from ex-husband Grant Hughes, 42, and Harris from Ali Krieger, 39. Bush did take a stand against false narratives surrounding their splits, however.

"People looking in from the outside weren't privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had. A lot of effort was made to be graceful with other people's processing, their time and obligations, and their feelings.," she wrote. "What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways. There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women-my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have (so that's not it, y'all, sorry!)."

"The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous – that, to be crystal-clear, never happened – rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life?" Bush wrote. "Rather than realizing I had to be the most vulnerable I've ever been, on a public stage, despite being terrified to my core? It feels brutal."