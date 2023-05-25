Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Seen Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen walking around New York City together Tuesday morning, holding hands. The two singers began dating in July 2019 but split in November 2021. In April, the two sparked rumors of reconciling when they kissed at Coachella.

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were seen on a casual stroll through Manhattan, holding hands as Mendes drank a cup of coffee. The "Stitches" singer wore a sleeveless tank top, while Cabello wore a white crop top and a black leather jacket.

Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes hoy en Nueva York juntos pic.twitter.com/FoAcFraiLR — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 24, 2023

The singers, who worked together on the smash hit single "Señorita," sparked reunion rumors when they were caught kissing at Coachella on April 14. An eyewitness told Us Weekly they were flirty the entire night. Mendes "had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage" to see Burna Boy perform, the source said. "Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn's shoulders and they looked like a couple... They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy's final song."

An Entertainment Tonight source tried to pull the brakes on rumors that the two are a couple again. "Shawn and Camila aren't officially back together, but they are enjoying each other's company and seeing where things go," this source said after Coachella. The insider added that they were "having fun and being in the moment together" when they kissed at the music festival.

A week after Coachella, Australian journalist Jessica Rendall shared photos of the singers walking hand-in-hand around Venice, California. Rendall told PEOPLE she happened to be on her phone when she saw them. "They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together," she said.

Mendes and Cabello were friends for years before they took their relationship took a romantic turn. In November 2021, they told fans it was over. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote in a joint statement. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Since then, the two sparked romance rumors with other people. Mendes was once rumored to be dating his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. In February, he was seen with singer Sabrina Carpenter, which inspired speculation that they were together. Cabello dated Austin Kevitch, the founder of the Lox Club dating app, for about eight months before they split in February.