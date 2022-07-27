Shawn Mendes Cancels Entire Tour Due to Mental Health Needs

Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his Wonder world tour, citing mental health needs. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter postponed three weeks of shows earlier this month, but he shared another statement on Wednesday, confirming the entire tour would be canceled. Mendes was touring to promote his 2020 album Wonder and performed seven shows between June 27 and July 7 to start the tour.

The "Treat You Better" singer told fans on July 8 that he would have to postpone all shows between July 9 and July 29 to "take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost." Mendes noted that he has been touring since he was 15, spending too much time away from friends and family. "After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," Mendes wrote. He spoke with his team and mental health professionals before deciding to postpone the shows.

On Wednesday, Mendes provided an update, announcing that the rest of the North American, U.K., and European tour dates would be canceled. After talking with his team and health professionals, "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he wrote. They hoped he would resume touring soon, but he needs to "put my health as my first priority."

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," Mendes wrote to his fans. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Mendes released his fourth album, Wonder, back in December 2020. He announced the Wonder: The World Tour schedule in September 2021 and planned to tour Europe and North America in 2022. The European dates were pushed to 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The North American tour began on June 27 in Portland and was scheduled to finish on Oct. 26. The European tour was scheduled to begin on May 31, 2023, and end on Aug. 1, 2023.

The "When You're Gone" singer toured almost non-stop before the coronavirus pandemic. His first headlining tour began in 2014. His last completed world tour in 2019 saw Mendes perform 105 shows around the world. His 2019 show in his hometown of Toronto was filmed for Netflix as Shawn Mendes: Live In Concert.