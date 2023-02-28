Shawn Mendes Sparks Romance Rumor With Fellow Pop Star

Shawn Mendes might be falling for another pop star. The "Wonder" singer was recently spotted with Sabrina Carpenter in Los Angeles after rumors that the two started dating surfaced. Mendes, 24, was previously in a relationship with his "Senorita" collaborator, Camila Cabello, for more than two years.

Earlier this month, the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi posted a tip from someone claiming they saw Carpenter, 23, and Mendes on a date. On Monday morning, the two were seen together on a walk in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reports. Mendes wore a jean jacket and black pants, while the "Nonsense" singer was in an oversized black sweatshirt and sweatpants. Reps for the two stars have not commented.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter spotted out together. pic.twitter.com/W4Vl03xIhr — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 27, 2023

Mendes and Cabello dated for more than two years before their split in November 2021. The couple released a joint statement to fans, confirming they ended their romantic relationship. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they wrote. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

After the split, Cabello dated Austin Kevitch, the founder of the dating app Lox Club, for about eight months. They split earlier this month before Lox Club subscribers reportedly received a newsletter referring to Kevitch as "single again." As for Mendes, tabloids linked him to his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51.

Carpenter was linked to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett in 2020. She never went public with the relationship, but her 2022 album Emails I Can't Stand referenced heartbreak and public scrutiny. The album features the singles "Nonsense," "Vicious," "Fast Times," and "Skinny Dipping."

Carpenter starred in The Disney Channel's Girl Meets World and the 2016 Adventures in Babysitting TV movie. She also played Harper Kreyman in Netflix's Tall Girl movies. She is set to resume her Emails I Can't Stand tour on March 16 in Hollywood, Florida on March 16.

Earlier this week, Carpenter made international headlines when she performed "Nonsense" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge music series. She included an NSFW joke about how the acronym "BBC" stands for something else that was too raunchy for the BBC. A censored version of the performance was published on the BBC's YouTube page, but fans shared the unedited ad-lib on Twitter. "An unedited version of the video was briefly posted in error, and the correct version is now available for viewers to enjoy," a BBC spokesperson told Billboard.