More Heartbreak for Camila Cabello Just Over a Year After Shawn Mendes Breakup

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch have gone their separate ways. The "Don't Go Yet" singer and Kevitch, who founded the dating app Lox Club, dated for about eight months. This was Cabello's first public relationship since she and singer Shawn Mendes split in November 2021.

Lox Club subscribers recently received a newsletter that announced Kevitch is "single again," reports E! News. The app is an exclusive members-only dating service described as the "Jewish Raya," although it is open to non-Jewish members seeking love. Cabello's representatives have not commented on the split.

Cabello, 25, and Kevitch, 31, split because it was difficult to balance their work schedules with a relationship. "There's no bad blood between them and they're both just very busy in their careers," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It became difficult to balance that and their relationship."

The former couple sparked dating rumors in June 2022, when they were seen out together. They were set up by mutual friends and "went out and had fun together," a source told ET last year. Cabello and Kevitch were also seen having lunch in Los Angeles in August, packing on the PDA. They were most recently seen together in Santa Monica in November.

"Austin and Camila have been seeing each other and dating," a source told ET. "They're having a great time together and really like each other. They're both funny and creative. Things are going well."

Cabello and Mendes, 24, split in November 2021 after more than two years together. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they said in a joint statement. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

After their split, Cabello joined a dating app, but that did not last long. She talked about the experience on The Drew Barrymore Show in October and declined to say which app she tried out. The "Bam Bam" singer lasted about 24 hours on the app before giving up.

"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," Cabello told Drew Barrymore. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?"

"You don't know their intentions," she continued. "But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."