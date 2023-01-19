Shawn Mendes Sparks Dating Rumors With 51-Year-Old Chiropractor

Shawn Mendes may have moved on from Camila Cabello. The breakup between former Fifth Harmony member Mendes happened last fall, just weeks after they spent the Halloween holiday together. Cabello and Mendes released a joint statement announcing their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." But sources are claiming that Mendes actually pulled the plug. A source told E! News that Mendes "initiated the conversation" with Cabello about ending things, but there were also reports that the split was mutual. The source added the Cinderella star is "very upset over the split," but notes that she "agreed" it was for the best. "It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy," the source says. "She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now." Now, Mendes is reportedly dating an older woman.

OK! Magazine reports that Mendes has found love in his 51-year-old chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. The two were seen arriving at Mendes' home in West Hollywood, Calif., over the weekend after several months of L.A. outings and rumblings about their budding romance. Miranda is a celebrity doctor. She was seen carrying her and Mendes' drinks as they walked across the singer's pathway and into the front entrance of his home.

Rumors about their romance began in July 2022 after they were caught enjoying a lunch date. Since then, they've been seen together, including on a recent trip to a farmer's market.

She has been Mendes' chiropractor for years, including for on-tour care and before important performances or appearances for events such as the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and Saturday Night Live.