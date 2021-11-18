Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Just Broke Up

Pop stars Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits after two years of dating. The former couple both posted statements on their Instagram stories announcing the news to their fans and followers. “Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The duo has been friends for years but made their romantic relationship official in 2019. They even sparked engagement rumors back in August when The “Havana” singer sported a massive ring on her left ring finger in several TikToks. Cabello opened up to Jimmy Fallon on Tonight Show about what was really going on.

With fans everywhere spiraling after seeing the large sparkler on Cabello’s TikTok, Fallon got right to the point, asking her right off the bat, “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?” Cabello responded, “He has not. And I am not engaged.” The Cinderella star continued that she doesn’t know what hand an engagement ring traditionally goes on, asking Fallon, “I’d actually like you to enlighten me. Which had is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know.”

The couple quarantined together for much of the coronavirus pandemic, and Mendes’ single “Summer of Love” was inspired by that time in lockdown. “It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown,” Mendes explained in an interview with Audacy Check In. “Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful. Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together.”