Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spark Reunion Rumors With Coachella Kiss

Shawn Mendes appeared to renew his relationship with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello at Coachella, more than a year after they split. The "Señorita" star, 24, and Cuban-born singer, 26, were seen kissing among the massive crowd on Friday evening. In a clip shared on Twitter by 102.7 KIIS FM, the musicians, who have remained friends since their breakup, were caught catching up at the music festival. Mendes and Cabello, who called it quits in November 2021, were seen speaking, with Camila saying something to him while he held a drink. Also appearing in the area was Mendes' rumored love interest, his longtime chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, who shared a snap of herself in the desert after the two had just been spotted together eating breakfast two days before. An insider revealed further details about the two stars to Us Weekly after they kissed at the musical festival on Friday evening.

During their visit to the desert venue in Indio shortly before sunset, the insider explained, "They were flanked by bodyguards and had a large group around them. "They weren't holding hands but stayed together all night," said the source, adding that Camila and Shawn hung out in the VIP area "to stay out of sight." Following the official launch of the first day of festivities, the two joined other festival attendees to watch Burna Boy's performance later that night. According to the source, Mendes "had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage." The pop star "was nuzzling her face into Shawn's shoulders and they looked like a couple. They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy's final song." Cabello and Mendes started dating in July 2019 and separated in November 2021 but maintained that they were still "best friends."

An insider claimed to E! News at the time that Mendes "initiated" the breakup talk, leaving Camila initially "very upset over the split" until she "agreed" they should separate. According to a PEOPLE source, the romance 'fizzed' after the Coronavirus lockdowns ended, and they resumed their busy working schedules. Mendes has fuelled romance rumors with Dr. Miranda since then, with the two occasionally seen together. Throughout the years, she has shared numerous photos of herself with Mendes on her Instagram page. However, the two have continuously stirred up romance rumors since they went on a lunch date in July 2022. Since then, they have not hesitated to display their burgeoning relationship in public. They went out for breakfast on Wednesday in West Hollywood to spend more time together. In January, Miranda visited the star at his West Hollywood home. Although Mendes and Miranda have made headlines since being photographed hiking together, Miranda has decades of chiropractic experience with the singer, according to other outlets, such as Elle. Over the last few months, many people have speculated that the pair is an item, but they have not yet confirmed it. After eight months of dating, Camila and her boyfriend, the Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, 31, parted ways last month. In June of 2022, the pair were first seen together in Los Angeles.