Megan Fox Speaks out on Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Allegations and Breakup

Megan Fox returned to Instagram on Sunday, a week after her social media activity led to speculation that she and Machine Gun Kelly were breaking up. During Super Bowl weekend, Fox published a post hinting that MGK cheated on her, then deleted her entire Instagram page. Now, Fox is denying any cheating was involved and admonished the media for running "random baseless news stores."

"There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind," Fox wrote on Sunday. "That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

Fox and Kelly, who met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in January 2022. Last weekend, Fox suddenly deleted all photos with Kelly from her Instagram page. She then posted a new photo gallery that included a line from Beyonce's 2016 Lemonade song "Pray You Catch Me," reading, "You can taste the dishonesty/It's all over your breath."

Fox later deleted her entire Instagram page. However. before she did, she made a comment that led some fans to speculate that Kelly's touring guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, was involved. "Probably got with Sophie," one fan wrote. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox responded. Lloyd, who recently marked her five-year anniversary with boyfriend Christopher Painter, later released a statement through her management denying any involvement. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue," the statement read. "It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

While all this unfolded, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was not calling off their engagement, but Fox stopped wearing her ring. "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the source claimed. On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Fox was "still upset but is not giving up on their relationship."

Fox's comment about DMs not being involved in the situation appears to be a reference to a Page Six report that Fox found "DMs and text messages" that led her to believe Kelly "has been having an affair." This source went as far as claiming they "are broken up" and Fox wanted to "see what they can salvage." The insider claimed Kelly "really wants to make up."