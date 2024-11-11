Megan Fox Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With MGK

Megan Fox is pregnant! Via an Instagram post, the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress revealed she is expecting her fourth child.

Fox tagged MGK in the photo, indicating he’s the father of the upcoming baby. The couple had previously called off their engagement some time in the past year, with the actress confirming the relationship status change earlier in 2024.

To announce the news, Fox shared a photo of herself covered in black liquid while cradling a baby bump. A second image in the gallery showed off a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” alongside an angel emoji and a heart emoji.

Fox did not share any further details on the pregnancy, such as the due date or the sex of the child. MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, has not commented on the pregnancy as of press time.

Megan Fox and MGK (Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fox has three children from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. This would be her first child with MGK, whom she began dating in 2020.

About Megan Fox’s movie career

Megan Fox first found success in Hollywood through the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith, as well as the 2004 Lindsay Lohan movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Fox became a 21st-century sex symbol through her role as Mikaela Banes in 2007’s Transformers and 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. During the height of her fame, she also starred in the 2009 horror movie Jennifer’s Body, which critics have since hailed as a greatly underappreciated movie in the genre.

While her career slowed down over the years, she still etched a few more high-profile works into her filmography, such as the 2010s live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and 2023’s Expend4bles. She also had a recurring role in the Fox sitcom New Girl as Reagan Lucas, a love interest of core character Nick Miller (Jake Johnson).