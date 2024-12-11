Megan Fox’s Netflix Co-Star Reacts to Dating Rumors Following Her Split With MGK

Michele Morrone is shutting down rumors that he’s dating his Subservience co-star Megan Fox. Shortly after rumors emerged that the pair were romantically involved following Fox’s split from Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she is expecting a baby, Morrone’s representative set the record straight, telling TMZ that the two co-stars are not dating.

“Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” the rep said, adding that Morrone and the Jennifer’s Body star “filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

Speculation of a possible romance between the pair sparked after a resurfaced clip of the co-stars went viral on social media Tuesday. The clip, from a Q&A session filmed over a year ago on the set of the Netflix film Subservience, was deemed flirtatious by some. In one moment, Fox could be seen resting her arm on her co-star’s shoulder and smiling as she corrected his pronunciation of “SpongeBob.”

The clip went viral just after news broke of Fox and MGK’s breakup. According to TMZ, the pair called it quits while in Vail, Colorado over the Thanksgiving holiday after Fox discovered something “upsetting” on the rapper’s phone. The outlet added that whatever Fox discovered “made her want him to leave the trip early.” MGK reportedly left the trip early, and the pair haven’t spoken since, according to the report.

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that the former couple split at the end of November and had been “trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting.” The source claimed Fox and MGK “can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.” Although they are “done for now,” the source claimed they “could very well be back together” at a later time.

Fox and MGK sparked romance in 2020 after first meeting in the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass that March. They went on to announce their engagement in in January 2022.

The pair, who have not addressed news of their split, are currently expecting their first child together. The little one will be Fox’s fourth child, as she is also mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK will be a dad of two, as he is also dad to daughter Casie, 15.