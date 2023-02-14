Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together for First Time Since Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed together on Monday, days after Fox's Instagram activity sparked speculation that the two broke up. Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, were seen outside a marriage counseling office in California. The couple met while making the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.

On Tuesday, The Daily Mail published photos of the Hollywood couple looking distraught after leaving the marriage counselor's office. They were reportedly talking to each other as they walked from the building to their separate cars. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were reportedly in the office for over two and a half hours.

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly look visibly upset as they leave marriage counselling office https://t.co/3MJ4JvycAV pic.twitter.com/1Hgef2XX9G — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 14, 2023

Over Super Bowl weekend, Fox sparked speculation that the couple called it quits when she suddenly deleted all photos with MGK from her Instagram page. She published a new post featuring three pictures of herself posing in front of a mirror. The post also included a video of a letter and a bag burning in a fire. The caption included lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me," reading, "You can taste the dishonesty/It's all over your breath." The song was featured on Beyonce's Lemonade album, which was inspired by her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.

Fox later completely deleted her Instagram page. However, before she did, one fan suggested Kelly was unfaithful and "probably got with Sophie." Fox jokingly replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie." The "Sophie" referred to may have been Sophie Lloyd, a guitarist who performs with Kelly. The "Emo Girl" singer's own Instagram page still includes several pictures with Fox.

A source later told PEOPLE that Fox was "very upset" with Kelly and they were not on speaking terms after a dispute. "Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won't speak to him," the insider said. Although they have not "officially called off" their engagement, Fox took her engagement ring off, the source claimed. They "have had issues in the past," but "things seem pretty serious this time," according to the insider. Fox and Kelly's representatives have not commented on the situation.

Fox and Kelly's most recent red carpet appearance came at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. Kelly earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album thanks to his record Mainstream Sellout, but he lost to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9. Fox wore a white Zuhair Murad dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Kelly wore a silver Dolce & Gabbana suit.