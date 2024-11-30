MGK Speaks out on Megan Fox’s Pregnancy

MGK has broken his silence on partner Megan Fox’s pregnancy. The rapper/singer, who is also known as Machine Gun Kelly, took to X on Monday to reveal he was set to work on new music inspired by his pending fatherhood.

“isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch,” MGK posted. “when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry. after all, im about to be a dad again!”

Neither MGK nor Fox have shared any further details on the pregnancy, such as the due date or the sex of the child.

Megan Fox’s Pregnancy Announcement

On Nov. 11, Megan Fox revealed the pregnancy via an Instagram post. This will be the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body actress’ fourth child, her first with MGK.

Fox shared a photo of herself covered in black liquid while cradling a baby bump. A second image in the gallery showed off a positive pregnancy test. She captioned the post, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” alongside an angel emoji and a heart emoji.

To some fans’ surprise, Fox tagged MGK in the photo, confirming he’s the father of the upcoming baby. The couple had previously called off their engagement some time in the past year, with the actress confirming the relationship status change earlier in 2024.

Fox has three children from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green. This would be her first child with MGK, whom she began dating in 2020.